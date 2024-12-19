Magma Power LLC Secures Milestone 15Th Patent, Further Solidifying Plans For $20 Billion Magma-Powered AI Data Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Magma PowerTM is not just a possibility, it's the inevitable future of energy. The question is no longer if magma power will transform the world-but when.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power LLC, a global leader in renewable innovation, proudly announces the issuance of its 15th U.S. patent, further solidifying its dominance in harnessing magma reservoirs for sustainable energy. This newly granted patent underscores Magma Power's commitment to revolutionizing energy production through cutting-edge technology and marks a significant leap forward in geothermal innovation.

"This patent is a testament to years of relentless research and development by our team," said Levi Conner, CEO of Magma Power. "With this breakthrough, we are one step closer to realizing the full potential of magma energy as a sustainable and cost-effective power source."

Innovation at the Core

The newly patented technology introduces an advanced method and system for drilling into magma reservoirs with unparalleled precision and safety. This innovation not only enhances the efficiency of magma-based energy extraction but also minimizes environmental impact.

Key components of the patent include:

1. Advanced Drilling Methodology:



Drilling an initial section of a

borehole extending from the surface toward an underground magma reservoir.

Detecting contact between the drill bit and magma using multiple advanced sensors and thresholds, such as torque, weight changes, and temperature differentials. Utilizing a controlled reciprocating motion and solid rock plug formation to safely penetrate magma reservoirs.

2. Comprehensive Claims of the Patent:



Formation of a Rock Plug: Utilizing drilling fluids to create a solidified rock plug that enhances structural stability and facilitates controlled drilling.

Detection Mechanisms: A suite of sensors and thresholds, including torque, weight, temperature, and gaseous species detection, to precisely identify magma contact.

Reciprocating Motion: Controlled motion of the drill bit for efficient penetration of the solid rock plug.

System Adaptability: Integration of casings and molten salt fluid for optimal heat transfer and system stability. Redundancy and Safety: Multiple failsafe mechanisms to ensure operational continuity and environmental protection.

The Full Scope of Patent Claims:

A method for drilling into magma reservoirs, including detection, plug formation, and controlled drilling rates.Advanced detection mechanisms using torque, weight, temperature, and fluid dynamics.Integration of casing installation for enhancedborehole stability.Utilization of molten salt for superior heat transfer efficiency.A system comprising drilling equipment and controllers to automate and optimize the drilling process.Comprehensive configurations for detecting pump pressure changes, temperature variances, and gaseous outputs.Scalability for diverse geothermal conditions and high-capacity energy production.

Pioneering Global Energy Solutions

"This patent positions Magma Power as the definitive leader in magma-based geothermal energy," said Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power. "Our technology is designed to address the urgent need for sustainable, baseload energy, meeting the demands of industries ranging from AI data centers to green fuels and manufacturing."

This breakthrough comes on the heels of Magma Power's announcement of a $20 billion AI data center powered entirely by magma energy. The integration of this new patent ensures the scalability and reliability of such ambitious projects, providing a renewable energy source capable of meeting global demands.

Impact and Global Vision

Magma Power's patented system is designed to produce baseload power, offering stable and reliable energy at costs up to 50% lower than market rates. Its adaptability supports applications such as powering AI data centers and other energy-intensive facilities.

The company is actively pursuing projects worldwide, leveraging its patented technology to make renewable energy more accessible and sustainable.

Magma Power LLC is now in advanced discussions with governments, land developers, power plant engineering firms, and a well-known and respected drilling company to implement its groundbreaking Magma PowerTM technology in a $20 billion project to develop the world's largest AI data center powered entirely by renewable energy.

"The level of interest and collaboration we're seeing from these partners highlights the transformative potential of Magma PowerTM," said Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power. "This AI data center is designed to consume 10 gigawatts of baseload power sourced directly from magma reservoirs, addressing the insatiable demand for sustainable energy in the AI sector."

Goldman Sachs estimates that by 2030, data center power demand will exceed 1,000 terawatt hours (TWh), requiring over 80 gigawatts of installed power capacity.

"Our project could meet more than 10% of global AI power demand by 2030," McDonald continued, "and all without emitting a single molecule of carbon or burning an ounce of fossil fuels."

McDonald further emphasized the comparative advantages of Magma PowerTM: "Wind and solar face significant limitations in delivering low-cost baseload power for critical infrastructure like data centers, and nuclear comes with long-term environmental challenges. Magma PowerTM is the sustainable, scalable solution the world needs."

This breakthrough comes on the heels of Magma Power's newly issued patent, which ensures the scalability and reliability of such ambitious projects, providing a renewable energy source capable of meeting global demands.

About Magma Power LLC:

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower) with headquarters in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured fourteen worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma PowerTM. Magma Power LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma PowerTM.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Richard McDonald

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Magma Power

