WiT Group Celebrates 2024 National Excellence UpCity Award, Building on Three Years of Local Success in Charlotte and Expanding Its Impact Nationwide.

- Aidan Eaton, Creative Director and Managing PartnerCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WiT Group is pleased to announce that its team has been honored with the 2024 National Excellence UpCity Award, highlighting the quality and transparency it provides to clients. Having won the UpCity Award for local excellence in Charlotte, North Carolina, for three consecutive years, witnessing its reach expand from a local to a national scale is an incredible honor. As UpCity celebrates its community's top-tier B2B service providers through the Excellence Awards, WiT Group is proud to stand out among the best.Since the agency's inception in 2020, the team has emphasized clear communication and transparency, traits validated by its local recognition from UpCity. This acknowledgment showcases WiT Group's commitment to exceeding expectations through transparent reporting and ongoing client communication and collaboration."As a testament to our dedication, we were honored with the UpCity 2024 Excellence Award, recognizing our performance among the top 2% of U.S. service providers," said Aidan, Creative Director and Managing Partner at WiT Group.WiT Group's service offerings span three core categories: Creative, Marketing, and Strategy. Founded with the ethos of "Whatever it Takes," WiT Group offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet its clients' diverse needs. From creating memorable brand experiences to driving visibility and engagement through performance-based advertising , WiT Group remains dedicated to delivering results-driven solutions.As recipients of the 2024 National Excellence Award by UpCity, WiT Group remains committed to upholding its standard of excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. With a track record of delivering exceptional results and a forward-thinking approach to service provision, WiT Group is poised to drive success for its clients now and in the future.About WiT Group:WiT Group is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses achieve their online marketing goals. With a team of experienced professionals, WiT Group offers a wide range of services, including SEO , PPC, inbound lead generation, web design, content marketing, social media marketing, and more. The agency is committed to providing its clients with measurable results and a transparent, communicative approach.For more information visit,About UpCity:UpCity, a leading authority in digital marketing and B2B service provision, evaluates service providers based on their UpCity Review Score, considering both the quantity and quality of reviews. This score aids businesses in finding trustworthy partners for their ventures.For more information visit,

