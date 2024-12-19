Pyxis Oncology Announces Portfolio Prioritization, Focusing Resources On Its Lead Clinical Program, PYX-201

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - The Company will focus resources on advancing its lead asset, PYX-201

- PYX-201 is a first-in-concept antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) where significant RECIST responses were seen in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with additional potential in other solid tumors



- Current cash runway expected to fund development into 2H 2026

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced a portfolio prioritization, focusing resources on advancing its lead clinical program, PYX-201, a first-in-concept antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a microtubule inhibitor (optimized auristatin) payload that uniquely targets Extradomain-B Fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component within the tumor extracellular matrix.

In November 2024, Pyxis Oncology reported positive preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study of PYX-201, evaluating its safety and efficacy in multiple solid tumor types. Among patients with HNSCC, PYX-201 achieved a confirmed 50% objective response rate (ORR) based on RECIST 1.1 criteria, including one complete response and a disease control rate (DCR) of 100% in six heavily pretreated HPV-positive and HPV-negative evaluable patients with a median of four prior lines of therapy.

Across six solid tumor types of interest at therapeutically active dose levels, including HNSCC, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), HR+/HER2- breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and sarcoma, PYX-201 (n=31) achieved a 26% ORR in the Phase 1 trial, with dose-dependent responses observed including patients who had previously progressed on taxanes. The data supports further development in both monotherapy and combination therapy expansion trials, including a frontline HNSCC study in combination with pembrolizumab, with patient dosing in both the monotherapy and combination therapy trials expected to begin in early 2025.

The portfolio prioritization further supports a robust development plan for PYX-201 in several dose expansion studies, including monotherapy in 2/3L HNSCC, in combination with pembrolizumab in 1/2L+ HNSCC, as well as pembrolizumab combination studies in other solid tumors including HR+/HER2- and triple-negative breast cancer. Preliminary data from these cohorts is expected across both the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Pipeline Prioritization

Pyxis Oncology's second clinical program, PYX-106 - a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting Siglec-15 - is being deprioritized to allocate resources toward advancing the lead asset, PYX-201. As a result, Pyxis Oncology has decided to suspend further clinical investment in PYX-106, which was in-licensed from Biosion Inc., with Biosion retaining rights for Greater China.

To date, the Phase 1 monotherapy trial of PYX-106 enrolled 45 patients with advanced solid tumors. PYX-106 was observed as generally safe and well-tolerated across all tested doses, ranging from 0.5 mg/kg to 22.5 mg/kg. At this time, a maximum tolerated dose has not been established. The pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic results demonstrated dose-proportional pharmacokinetics, a half-life of 9 to 11 days, no detection of antidrug antibodies in a variety of heavily pretreated solid tumors across tested dose levels.

“Deprioritizing the PYX-106 clinical program as a monoclonal antibody represents a strategic and judicious use of our resources, allowing us to focus on advancing PYX-201,” said Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Oncology.“We are excited about the potential of PYX-201, an innovative, first-in-concept ADC uniquely designed to target the tumor extracellular matrix. The positive preliminary PYX-201 Phase 1 data we presented last month reinforces our confidence in the promise of this program, particularly in addressing unmet needs in HNSCC in both monotherapy and combination therapy settings.”

Financial Outlook

The Company's current cash position is expected to fund its planned monotherapy and combination therapy trials of PYX-201 into the second half of 2026.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential for monotherapy and combination indications. PYX-201, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets EDB+FN, a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix, is being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology's therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill cancer cells and to address factors in the microenvironment that enable the uncontrolled proliferation and immune evasion of malignant tumors. Pyxis Oncology's ADC and immuno-oncology (IO) programs employ novel and emerging strategies to target a broad range of solid tumors resistant or refractory to current standards of care.

