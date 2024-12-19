Baltic Cable Mystery: China Opens Door To International Probe

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Chinese cargo ship, the Yi Peng 3, sits at the heart of a puzzle in the Baltic Sea. In November 2024, two vital undersea cables connecting Nordic countries went dark.



The ship's path coincided with the cable breaks, raising eyebrows across Europe. After weeks of tension, China has allowed investigators from four nations to board the vessel.



The damaged cables linked Finland to Germany and Sweden to Lithuania. These digital lifelines carry vast amounts of data, from transactions to military communications.



Their sudden failure sent shockwaves through government and business circles. Western intelligence quickly pointed to the Yi Peng 3 as a potential culprit.



For a month, the ship remained anchored between Denmark and Sweden. Diplomats worked behind the scenes to negotiate access.







China's decision to permit boarding marks a turning point in the investigation. Representatives from Sweden, Finland, Germany , and Denmark can now examine the ship firsthand.



Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen brokered the deal. He expects the Yi Peng 3 to resume its journey once inspections conclude. Swedish police joined the onboard visit as observers, while Chinese authorities conducted their own probe.



However, this case highlights the vulnerability of undersea infrastructure. It also tests international cooperation in the face of security concerns.



In short, the outcome may shape future responses to similar incidents. As digital networks expand, protecting these hidden highways becomes increasingly crucial.

