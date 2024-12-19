Argentina Secures Top FIFA Ranking For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina has concluded 2024 at the pinnacle of the men's rankings, marking its second consecutive year in this position. The latest list, released by the International Football Federation, highlights Argentina's dominance in the sport.



Following Argentina are France and Spain, ranked second and third, respectively. France, the reigning runner-up, maintains a strong presence in international football. Spain, the European champion, rounds out the top three.



The top ten also includes notable teams such as England in fourth place, Brazil in fifth, and Portugal in sixth. The Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Germany complete the list, showcasing a competitive landscape among these footballing nations.



In 2024, Argentina achieved significant success by winning the Copa América , while Spain triumphed in the Eurocup. However, these victories in major tournaments have solidified their positions within the rankings.



FIFA's announcement also noted Angola's impressive rise this year. The Angolan national team played 21 matches, more than any other team, and climbed 32 spots from its previous ranking in 2023.





As of December 19, the FIFA men's football rankings are as follows:







Argentina: 1867.25 points



France: 1859.78 points



Spain: 1853.27 points



England: 1813.81 points



Brazil: 1775.85 points



Portugal: 1756.12 points



Netherlands: 1747.55 points



Belgium: 1740.62 points



Italy: 1731.51 points

Germany: 1703.79 points



Other notable teams include Uruguay and Colombia, ranked eleventh and twelfth respectively. Croatia, Morocco, Japan, the United States, Senegal, Iran, Mexico, and Switzerland follow closely behind.