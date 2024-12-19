Istanbul, Abu Dhabi Financial Centers Ink Cooperation Deal
The Istanbul financial Center (IFC) and the Abu Dhabi Global
Market have signed a deal to cooperate on boosting Türkiye's
financial competitiveness by bringing together public and private
sector banks, asset management firms, brokerage firms, and
more.
The IFC said in a statement on Wednesday that the deal will help
boost the development efforts of Türkiye's financial markets,
products, and services, in addition to strengthening their
integration into international financial and capital markets.
Under the deal, the two financial centers will work together in
the areas of research, development, training, transferring
know-how, and technological developments.
They agreed to support each other when preparing various
meetings, conferences, seminars, and other promotional and
international development-related events.
The deal includes the participation of business representatives
from both Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates in relevant events,
which the financial centers will organize in the two countries,
while working towards boosting the capacities of the two countries
through cooperation on technical assistance and policy development
that benefit both sides.
The two parties will support various areas through exchanging
expertise, such as in green and sustainable finance, environmental,
social, and governance (ESG), green bonds, corporate social
responsibility, and sustainable and responsible investments
Ahmet Ihsan Erdem, CEO of the Istanbul Financial Center, said in
a statement that the cooperation deal will bring the two financial
centers closer and stronger and it will allow them to create an
ecosystem in which institutions from the two countries can share
and work together.
