Denmark Allocates Over EUR 280M To Enhance Ukraine's Air Defense

Denmark has allocated 2.1 billion Danish kroner (more than EUR

281 million) to bolster Ukraine's air defense.

That is according to the Danish of Defense, as reported by Free Europe/Radio Liberty and relayed by Ukrinform.

This latest contribution marks Denmark's 23rd aid package for Ukraine. The package also includes contributions to the operational support of Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets.

"One of Ukraine's most urgent needs is the ability to defend itself against Russian airstrikes. That's why we are prioritizing increased support for air defense," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated.

As reported, in October, Denmark allocated 2.4 billion Danish kroner (EUR

350

million) for military aid to Ukraine.

Denmark also committed EUR

130

million for the production of Ukrainian drones and missiles.

Also, plans are underway to establish an investment fund aimed at advancing Ukraine's defense industry and accelerating weapon production.