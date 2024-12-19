Tandym Group Announces Strategic Realignment And Formation Of Partnership With Nextera Search Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tandym Group, a leading provider of specialized talent solutions, is excited to announce a strategic realignment of its Direct Hire Professional Services business. As part of this initiative, Tandym's Professional Services Direct Hire teams will concentrate on boutique Management & Global Markets recruitment, with a specialized focus on trading and hedge fund investment management. Tandym's contract, workforce, and managed solutions businesses will be expanded and aligned with the Direct Hire teams to deliver an integrated approach to talent solutions for our financial services clients.

This strategic realignment reflects Tandym Group's ongoing commitment to leveraging its core strengths while ensuring consistent excellence in client and candidate service, enhanced by its innovative, human-centered, AI-assisted approach.

As part of this evolution, Tandym Group has formed a strategic partnership with Nextera Search Group, a newly established firm specializing in accounting, finance, and human resources recruitment. Founded by former Execu|Search & Tandym Partner and leader Mike Cooke and supported by several experienced team members, Nextera Search Group will complement Tandym's specialized focus areas and broaden its reach.

"Tandym has always been dedicated to helping our clients and candidates achieve outstanding outcomes," said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Tandym Group. "This partnership with Nextera allows us to hone our focus on core markets while ensuring seamless continuity of service in the areas transitioning to their leadership. We are thrilled to collaborate with such a trusted team."

Mike Cooke, of Nextera Search Group, added, "We are thrilled to build on the legacy of Tandym Group through the launch of Nextera Search. Our team is committed to providing exceptional service that our clients and candidates have come to expect. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving demands of the industries we serve."

Tandym Group and Nextera Search Group will work together to ensure a smooth transition for clients and candidates, maintaining the high-quality service and dedication that define both organizations.

Tandym is the leader in Specialized Talent Solutions. Our human-centered approach and AI-assisted insights work in tandem for client success.

Nextera Search is a premier recruitment firm specializing in direct hire placements within the Accounting, Finance & Financial Services sectors. Backed by a team of CPAs, Chartered Accountants and former accountants, our professionals bring over 100 years of combined recruiting expertise, honed through leadership roles at The Execu|Search Group and Tandym.

Nextera builds on a 40-year legacy of excellence, continuing to set the standard in connecting top talent with leading organizations. Nextera's Accounting | Finance team will focus on the placement of Accounting, Audit, Finance and Tax professionals across all industries. Nextera's Financial Services team will place Operations, Investor Relations & Compliance professionals with the Asset Management (including Hedge Funds, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Private & Public Credit) and Banking sectors. Our deep understanding of the recruiting industry coupled with our commitment to exceptional client service make us the trusted partner for both clients and candidates alike.

