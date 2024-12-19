Spain Seeks Curbs On Sugary Drinks In Schools

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Spain's leftist on Thursday said it wanted school canteens to only serve water to drink and ban sugary alternatives as part of fresh measures to tackle childhood obesity.

The consumer rights said on X it was preparing a law proposing "the daily consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables" and "only serving water to drink at meals".

A recent report found that the number of overweight children aged six to nine was falling in Spain but remained entrenched among low-income families, a challenge many developed nations are grappling with.

These pupils tend to guzzle more sugary drinks and eat less fresh fruit and vegetables. Around half of the children studied normally have breakfast and their main meal at school, the report showed.

"In an advanced democracy and economy like Spain's, the diet and health of boys and girls cannot depend on the place where they are born," consumer rights minister Pablo Bustinduy said.