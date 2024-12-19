Recruiting.By Enhances Website With Bilingual Support For International Recruitment

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Recruiting today unveiled its newly redesigned website with comprehensive bilingual support in English and Russian, improving access for international employers seeking talent in Belarus. The redesign focuses on creating seamless communication between global employers and local candidates.



"Clear communication is essential in recruitment," stated the CEO. "Our bilingual website removes language barriers, making Belarus's talented workforce more accessible to international companies."



The website improvements include:

- Full functionality in English and Russian;

- Simplified international resume submissions;

- Streamlined communication tools;

- Easy-to-use salary comparison tools;

- Enhanced job posting interface.



Since launching the redesigned website, Recruiting has seen a 30% increase in international employer engagement and improved application completion rates.



"The enhanced user experience reflects our commitment to connecting Belarusian talent with global opportunities," noted the CEO. "This is particularly important for our technology and professional services clients."



About Recruiting: Recruiting connects international employers with Belarusian talent, offering comprehensive recruitment solutions that bridge borders. With extensive experience in cross-cultural hiring practices and deep knowledge of both local and international markets, the company provides reliable support in building skilled teams.

