In collaboration with the Macao SAR government, Sands China launched its Community Revitalization Program in 2023 to support local efforts to restore the vitality of cherished Macao historical areas.

Over the past year, Sands China has implemented a series of projects to revitalize iconic landmarks under the theme“Reshape. Rejuvenate. Reimagine.” The program supports culturally and commercially important areas in Macao, including the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, the Taipa Houses, Rua das Estalagens and Macao Cultural Center Plaza.

Among these and other revitalization initiatives, one of the central components of Sands China's efforts is the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Program for Rua das Estalagens in conjunction with the Macao Chamber of Commerce. Launched last April, the program funds innovative entrepreneurial ventures from Macao residents interested in starting businesses on Rua das Estalagens, once a thriving commercial street in Macao that also holds significant historic and cultural value. Sands China awarded funding to seven local businesses from 128 applications, after hosting a series of trainings and other events to help the entrepreneurs prepare their proposals.

“Through various measures including operational subsidies, this initiative supports aspiring entrepreneurs interested in settling in the area,” Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said.“The program introduces diverse business elements to the district to revive a bustling street atmosphere. The ultimate objective is to promote sustainable economic development within the community. We are committed to providing substantial assistance to local entrepreneurs through this program, empowering them to pursue their dreams.”

Another core focus of Sands China's revitalization efforts is bolstering Macao as a tourism destination by spotlighting its history in the firecracker industry, which played an important role in the SAR's economic and cultural development. The company is focusing efforts around the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Taipa Village, which operated from 1925 until 1984, and is considered the best preserved industrial heritage site in Macao. It is currently open to the public, following the completion of the first phase of the historic building's renovation.

Through January 2025, Sands China is hosting the Colorful Spark Pop-up Cultural Creative Playground at the factory. The attraction features spark-shaped art installations, parent-child workshops and stamp collecting mini games at the factory. During the National Day holiday in October, Sands China presented a dragon and lion dance parade at Taipa Village.

Sands China's support for the factory began late last year when the company included the landmark in its celebrations for the 70th Macau Grand Prix by hosting a series of themed workshops and photo opportunities to highlight its place in Macao's culture. The company also presented a series of festivities in honor of the Year of the Dragon at both the factory and the Taipa Houses.

In the spring, Sands China transformed the factory into the Iec Long Zoo, with creative animal sculptures and an array of family attractions to promote the factory as a must-see Macao tourism destination. Other initiatives to revitalize iconic landmarks in Macao have included large-scale outdoor orchestral concerts and a summer art carnival held at Macao Cultural Center Plaza.

In support of these initiatives, Sands champion ambassador and six-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa visited revitalized areas being supported by Sands China in October of this year. Morikawa also focuses on community revitalization in his charitable work, and his tour of the Iec Long Firecracker Factory and Old Taipa Village helped Sands China showcase its commitment to preserving Macao's unique history and culture.

Sands China's program to revitalize iconic landmarks in Macao aligns with the company's commitment to preserving Macao's heritage and promoting the region as a major tourism destination. The program also incorporates the company's dedication to helping small and medium-sized enterprises grow and prosper by promoting local businesses in various revitalization initiatives.

