SW Sustainability Solutions Wins Prestigious Environmental Protection New Product Of The Year Award For Trueform TF-95BL

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SW Sustainability Solutions, the global leader in sustainable glove manufacturing, is proud to announce that its TrueForm TF-95BL gloves have been named the 2024 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year in the Green & Services category. This award, presented by Environmental Protection-the premier resource for managing air, water, energy, and waste issues-highlights SW's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and advancing hand protection for the healthcare industry.The TrueForm TF-95BL gloves represent a groundbreaking achievement in sustainable technology. Powered by SW's proprietary EcoTek® Sustainable Technology, the TF-95BL reduces landfill waste by an impressive 92.6% in only 2.5 years1 and minimizes greenhouse gas emissions during incineration, including an 81% reduction in sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions2. These features align perfectly with healthcare facilities' efforts to meet their sustainability and environmental goals.The TrueForm TF-95BL is a leader in performance and skin health innovation.. EnerGel® Hand Conditioning Technology: A patented innovation by SW, clinically proven to hydrate and soothe skin3, ensuring long-lasting comfort during extended use.. pH Natural® 5.5 Technology: Balances the skin's natural pH to discourage microbial growth, enhancing hand hygiene and safety4.. Low Dermatitis Potential: FDA-approved and clinically tested to reduce the potential for skin irritation5.Designed with healthcare professionals in mind, the TF-95BL is tested for use with chemotherapy drugs and chemical permeation, meeting stringent ASTM D6978 standards with a breakthrough time (BTT) exceeding 240 minutes. Its Flat Stacked Dispensing design further enhances efficiency and reduces glove waste in high-demand environments.“Our mission is to create innovative solutions that drive sustainability without compromising performance,” said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions.“Receiving the Environmental Protection New Product of the Year Award underscores our dedication to making a measurable impact in healthcare and beyond.”With the introduction of the TrueForm TF-95BL gloves, SW Sustainability Solutions continues to lead the charge in sustainable and performance-driven hand protection.Discover how SW Sustainability Solutions and the award-winning TrueForm TF-95BL gloves can help meet your sustainability and performance needs. Contact us today at 510-429-8692 or ... , or visit .Footnotes:1 EcoTek gloves tested to ASTM D5526-12 Standard Test Method for Determining Anaerobic Biodegradation of Plastic Materials Under Accelerated Landfill Conditions. Results are 92.6% biodegradation in 60% solids landfill at 945 days. Future results cannot be predicted/extrapolated. If you need more information on the test reports, send email to ....2 EcoTek Incineration – Results are based on 3rd party testing when compared to a regular glove.3 EnerGel – Clinical evaluation showed improved skin hydration with Energel was nearly 2 times higher than Aloe Vera, CPT Testing Company, 5/21/2019.4 pH Natural 5.5 – Raisa Mirza, et al.,“Effect of Glove pH on Skin pH and Irritation”, Contact Dermatitis, 2006: 55:20-25.5 LDP – Skin Sensitization Test (Modified Draize-95 Test), CPT Testing Company, 1/26/2021.Clinical and test results available upon request.

