EECU Reaches $4 Billion In Assets

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EECU, one of the largest credit unions in Texas, recently reached a new milestone in its 90-year history. EECU is proud to announce it has surpassed $4 billion in total assets in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Since crossing the $2 billion threshold in 2017, the credit union has doubled in asset size in just seven years. Originally founded in 1934,

EECU is currently the second-largest credit union based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in 2024 was ranked by Forbes as one of the best credit unions in the state of Texas.

"This milestone is a testament to the value of the products and services we offer at

EECU," says Lonnie Nicholson, President and CEO. "It also underscores our commitment to leveraging modern technologies and providing the highest level of customer service. We thank our Members for choosing EECU as their trusted financial partner and we're proud to support them at every step in their financial journey."

EECU also recently opened their 19th Financial Center, a modern, state-of-the-art location at the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth. With two more locations scheduled to open in early 2025, EECU will soon have 21 Financial Centers to serve the people of DFW.

About

EECU

With more than $4 billion in assets and over 279,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for nearly 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU

or connect with EECU on Facebook , X ,

Instagram , and LinkedIn . Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.



