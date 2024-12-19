BOWMO SIGNS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH Ownverse & DIGITAL TAILS GROUP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

bowmoTM, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMO)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- bowmoTM, Inc. (OTC: BOMO), a New York City–based company powered by AI and XR/VR technologies aiming to provide fully customizable SaaS Platforms to multiple industries ( ) (“bowmo,”“the Company”), executed a revised Merger Agreement with OWNverse LLC ( ) (“OWNverse”), a New Jersey–based developer of one of Europe's best Extended Reality (XR) platforms and the OWNverse European and Asian subsidiary Digital Tails Group (“DTG”) ( ). Digital Tails Group is an IT company specializing in software development using 3D technology, extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI).Both companies, OWNverse and DTG, have been working with bowmo on developing the MVP Version of OWN-HR -- bowmo's next generation HR-Tech Platform powered by AI and XR/VR technologies. The next step is to complete the Beta Version of OWN-HR and release OWN-HR (“Product”) into the Market. The estimated timeline for product release is 12-months, subject to sufficient required capital funds.We believe that integrating AI and XR establishes significant competitive differentiation, takes advantage of this high-growth market segment and expands bowmo's Core Platform to build multiple solutions for different industries starting, with OWN-HR for HR-Tech market. The next set of solutions will focus on Sales Automation, Real Estate and Manufacturing market-verticals.bowmo's Core Platform combines AI technologies including Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL), plus Blockchain and Process Orchestration. The Joint-Entity management brings additional software expertise to the existing bowmoTM technology team, combined with adding international business leadership experience.The announced Merger, is contingent upon OWNverse and DGT, obtaining PCAOB audits and will provide bowmo with the immediate access to 60 IT software professionals.Combined revenue of OWNverse and DGT is currently $1.1M for 2024 with forecasted revenue of $1.5M in 2025. Bowmo is projecting to start generating revenue from its core-business, OWN-HR, upon the final release of the HR-Tech platform by the fall of 2026.The combined companies will continue to operate under the bowmoTM, Inc brand-name while the newly designed core SaaS platform will remain under the brand-name OWNverse. The embedded flexibility of the OWNverse brand allows bowmo to use sub-brands for each target vertical market, such as: OWN-HR, OWN-Sales, OWN-Retail, etc.Moreover, bowmo is presently working on another strategic merger with a Gold Microsoft Partner, a US-based IT company (“2nd M&A Target”) specializing in Project Management, AI and other software development technologies offering proprietary and licensed project management and data analysis applications. The anticipated annual revenue for the 2nd M&A Target is over $1.2M. Bowmo's Management Team believes that upon completion of the merger with the 2nd M&A Target, revenue from offering the 2nd M&A Target products and services to target markets will increase to over $2M.About bowmo, Inc.Bowmo Inc., (OTC: BOMO) is a New York City–based AI-powered software and services company that incorporates a novel set of technologies to build a platform that will deliver solutions for multiple industries. Bowmo's flagship product seamlessly integrates AI and extended reality (XR) technologies to revolutionize recruitment and human resource (HR) processes.Building upon our multi-vertical platform, bowmo is poised to introduce a suite of future products catering to cybersecurity, retail, sports, media/entertainment, and real estate sectors. This expansion underscores bowmo's commitment to diversifying revenues and addressing diverse industry needs through advanced technological solutions.bowmo's platform harnesses AI, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), blockchain, and process orchestration.About OWNverse, LLC.OWNverse is a virtual platform company that develops unique tools for creating targeted products and services for virtual spaces (“Metaverses”) by using the technology stack available through widely used Web2 platforms driven by AI.OWNverse allows for the integration of such tools to elevate the dimensionality of products and services, while offering such products and services within the spatially immersive 3D Internet-Web3.OWNverse aims to empower all users to become co-creators of the content. The main OWNverse ideology is to supply proven tools to users to provide real value for businesses and create virtual communities in numerous business sectors.About Digital Tails Group, LLC.Digital Tails Group (“DTG,” the“Company”) is an IT company specializing in software development using 3D technology, extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI).The DTG expertise in advanced technologies ranges from virtual reality (VR) experiences to smart AI algorithms, enabling us to help our clients improve their competitive strength through the application of advanced UI and knowledge technologies.Additional Information and Where to Find ItAdditional information is available on the Company's website: . In addition, other information related to the Company is available at the SEC's website at , or by directing a request to: bowmo, Inc., 99 Wall Street, Suite 891, New York, NY 10005; or by phone at 212-398-0002.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, BOMO's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various software programs, changes in future customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond BOMO's control. Except as may be required by law, bowmo, Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Michael E. Lakshin

bowmoTM, Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.