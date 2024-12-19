Bybit X Block Scholes Crypto Derivatives Report: BTC At All-Time High, ETH Options Signal Momentum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, today released its latest derivatives analytics report in collaboration with Block Scholes. The report explores the current state of the crypto market, analyzing macro events, trading signals across spot and derivatives markets, including futures, options, and perpetual contracts.

Key Findings:

Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to All-Time High, Derivatives Markets Show Cautious Optimism

Despite a record-breaking spot price for BTC, the derivatives market reflects a more measured approach compared to previous highs this quarter. This suggests a potential reset in leverage after last week's de-levering activity, leading to normalized funding rates, slower futures yield growth, and reduced preference for call options. Interestingly, futures exposure remains heavily concentrated in December's end-of-year BTC contracts, with limited growth observed during the recent spot rally. Additionally, perpetual swap markets have seen funding rates return to neutral levels after a period of excessive leverage.

Ethereum (ETH) Options Market Hints at Bullish Sentiment

In contrast to the cautious derivatives activity surrounding BTC, the options market for ETH paints a different picture. Open interest in ETH call options remains significantly higher than out-of-the-money (OTM) puts, indicating a continued bullish sentiment among options traders.

Commenting on the market sentiment, Bybit Research stated, "This week's market dynamics present a fascinating interplay between surging spot prices and evolving derivatives sentiment. While the record-breaking BTC price signifies bullish momentum, healthy leverage practices in the derivatives market suggest a more cautious approach compared to previous rallies. However, the continued dominance of ETH call options indicates that traders remain optimistic about Ethereum's potential."

Access the Full Report:

Gain deeper insights and explore the potential impacts on your crypto trading strategies by downloading the full report here:

