Alpha Modus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Wakefern Food Corporation And Shelf Nine LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORNELIUS, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, (Nasdaq: AMOD) ("Alpha Modus" or the“Company”), a company with a core focus on artificial intelligence in retail, today announced its subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Wakefern Food Corporation, which has 48 member companies that own and operate 365 supermarkets, under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway brands in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and Shelf Nine LLC (subsidiary of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp) , which purports to be a leader in retail media networks, providing brands and retailers specifically targeted digital media advertising and other customer communications content delivered at the point of purchase. The lawsuit was filed alleging infringement of several Alpha Modus patents pertaining to the Company's '571 patent portfolio, '825 patent portfolio, '672 patent portfolio, '890 patent portfolio and '880 patent portfolio, which encompass retail marketing and advertising data-driven technologies to enhance consumers' in-store experience at the point of decision. The Company's portfolio of patents includes the capability to analyze consumer behavior and product interaction in real-time, allowing businesses to dynamically adjust their marketing strategies to meet the immediate needs of consumers at pivotal purchasing decision moments. The complaint was filed on December 17, 2024, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

In accordance with Alpha Modus' prior patent infringement actions against The Kroger Co and Brookshire Grocery Company , the Company has continued its engagement with Christopher E. Hanba of Dickinson Wright PLLC, a leading global law firm, for his legal expertise, technical industry knowledge, and deep experience with enforcing intellectual property rights.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus engages in creating, developing and licensing data-driven technologies to enhance consumers' in-store digital experience at the point of decision. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina. For additional information, please visit alphamodus.com.

