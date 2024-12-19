Kingston Technology Outlines Strategic Vision for 2025: Innovating the Future of Memory and Storage

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 19 December 2024: Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its bold strategic vision for 2025 signaling a transformative era for the industry. With a focus on groundbreaking advancements, emerging market expansion, and a commitment to innovation, Kingston is set to redefine performance benchmarks and meet the rapidly evolving demands of AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing. Through cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking strategies, Kingston aims to lead the charge in shaping the future of technology and empowering industries worldwide.

As the technology landscape continues to evolve, Kingston anticipates groundbreaking progress in memory and storage technologies. The continuous widespread adoption of DDR5 DRAM and PCIe Gen 5 SSDs will redefine performance benchmarks with enhanced speed and efficiency, enabling users to unlock unprecedented possibilities. This technological leap aligns with the growing demand for high-performance computing solutions fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and gaming industries. Kingston is prepared to meet these dynamic demands with cutting-edge products that empower innovation and enable transformative growth.

Recognizing the immense potential in emerging markets, Kingston is exploring opportunities to potentially expand its global footprint. By adapting its products to meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide, the company continues to support technology adoption in new geographies and drive economic progress. At the heart of this vision is Kingston’s unwavering dedication to research and development, which fuels the creation of next-generation memory and storage solutions that redefine performance, reliability, and scalability.

Laurent Sirgy, Director, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa (SEMEA) at Kingston Technology commented: “The year 2025 will be marked by an acceleration of artificial intelligence particularly with generative AI coupled with robotics. All AI-powered solutions will contribute to increased efficiency, cost





reduction, and ultimately, bottom-line profitability. In addition, quantum computing will be a point of interest, offering higher computational power and unlocking new realms of innovation.”



Khalil Yazbeck, Business Development Manager – UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, Kingston Technology added: “The future of technology in an AI-driven world is one of limitless possibilities. By 2025, we envision a landscape where AI seamlessly integrates into every facet of life driving unprecedented innovation and empowering individuals and businesses alike. At Kingston, we are not merely adapting to these changes, we are actively shaping them. Through strategic investments in research, exploring emerging markets, and the relentless advancement of our technology portfolio, we are paving the way for a smarter, faster, and more connected future.”







