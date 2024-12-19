Ladybug Resource Group Accelerates Strategy And Expands E-Commerce Portfolio With Key Acquisitions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, ("Ladybug") (OTC PINK: LBRG), operating as Ladybug Nutratech, announces today significant progress in the due diligence to acquire two high-growth companies in the Wellness Sector. This milestone is critical to the Company's "Accelerate" strategy, focusing on prioritizing core markets, leveraging global platforms, and expanding into complementary wellness sectors. These efforts are designed to drive sustainable and profitable growth while maximizing shareholder returns in 2025 and beyond.

2024 has been a transformational year for Ladybug, marked by new leadership, enhanced operational focus, and a commitment to positioning the Company as a leader in the wellness and e-commerce space. The acquisitions are set to strengthen Ladybug's presence in the global e-commerce ecosystem, emphasizing delivering innovative wellness solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly growing market.

"Finalizing these acquisitions will mark a defining milestone in our mission to establish ourselves as a global leader in wellness and e-commerce," said Warren Booth, Ladybug Resource Group's Director. "Building on the momentum of our“Accelerate” strategy, we are eager to seize new opportunities, enhance our platforms, and drive sustainable value for our shareholders while remaining steadfast in our dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional, customer-focused solutions."

"With these acquisitions, Ladybug is poised to deliver stronger, more sustainable growth and create new avenues for shareholder value," stated a member of the Board of Directors. "This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter as we refine our focus on wellness, innovation, and profitability while continuing to build on our legacy of excellence."

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc ., operating as Ladybug Nutratech, is a rapidly growing force in the health and wellness e-commerce market. With a commitment to innovation, diverse product offerings, and superior customer and shareholder satisfaction, Ladybug continues to redefine industry standards.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.