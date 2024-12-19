Phemex Announces Holiday Trading Campaign: Win A Luxury Bali Holiday!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Holiday Offers Traders the Chance to Celebrate in Style with Big Rewards









APIA, Samoa, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Christmas and the New Year approach, there's no better way to end the year than celebrating with your loved ones in a tropical paradise. Leading exchange Phemex is excited to announce an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the holidays on the beautiful island of Bali, along with a chance to win 4 ETH! Join the festive Phemex Cryptomas Event and make your holiday season unforgettable.

Event Rewards

Cryptomas Award: Users who trade consecutively for 20 or more days will be eligible for a chance to win the top prize-a Bali Island tour! One lucky winner will be selected from all eligible participants.

Gingerbread Man Award: Five additional eligible users will receive Christmas gift boxes, including a luggage case, socks, ornaments, and more.

Reindeer Award: Users who register and complete 15 days of trading will share a 2 ETH prize pool. Those who register and complete 2 days of trading will share another 2 ETH prize pool.

Snowman Award: Users who register and achieve a trading volume of $2,000 will be eligible to share in a 20,0000 USDT trading bonus pool based on their trading volume.

Celebrate the Season! Join the Phemex Cryptomas Celebration from December 18, 2024, to January 6, 2025!

Now is the perfect time to join Phemex, the leading exchange that offers new spot pairs daily for a competitive trading edge while prioritizing security with an innovative cold wallet system and a Proof of Reserves tool to ensure asset safety. As the first exchange to publish both proof-of-reserves and proof-of-solvency, Phemex stands out as a trustworthy platform with customizable features tailored to users' needs.

About Phemex

Phemex is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in spot and derivatives trading. It features 140+ USDT-margined contract trading pairs with up to 100x leverage that all support Hedge Mode, alongside 300+ popular spot trading pairs. Individuals from all over the world can instantly buy, sell, and trade blockchain cryptocurrency through a user-friendly and secure platform. Phemex has released transparent Merkle-Tree Proof-of-Reserves so all users can verify on the blockchain that all funds are 100% backed on the platform. As the first exchange to publish both proof-of-reserves and proof-of-solvency through a unique, self-proving approach, Phemex stands out as one of the best and most trustworthy crypto exchanges.

Contact

Oyku Yavuz; PR & Content Lead

