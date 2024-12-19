Covering Up Government Failures Is A Sign Of A Failed State: Aykhan Hajizade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Covering up failures is a sign of a failed state, Azernews reports via the statement made by Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in response to a post by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anne Boillon, on "X" social account.

"Madam Ambassador Anne Boillon, covering up government failures is a sign of a failed state. Measuring the success of France's foreign policy by the number of visa applications seems to be a new method. However, once again, this strategy's failure to reflect accurate facts indicates flawed analysis and erroneous foreign policy. Madam Ambassador is well aware that the French Embassy in Baku does not only issue visas for travel to France," he said.

Hajizada also shared some real figures: "Despite France's biased policy against our country and the travel warning issued since September this year, the number of applications from French citizens to travel to our country has increased compared to the same period last year (536 in September 2023, 467 in October 2023, 562 in September 2024, and 605 in October 2024)."