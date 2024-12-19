Covering Up Government Failures Is A Sign Of A Failed State: Aykhan Hajizade
12/19/2024 7:09:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Covering up government failures is a sign of a failed state,
Azernews reports via the statement made by Aykhan
Hajizada, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, in response to a post by the French
Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anne Boillon, on "X" social account.
"Madam Ambassador Anne Boillon, covering up government failures
is a sign of a failed state. Measuring the success of France's
foreign policy by the number of visa applications seems to be a new
method. However, once again, this strategy's failure to reflect
accurate facts indicates flawed analysis and erroneous foreign
policy. Madam Ambassador is well aware that the French Embassy in
Baku does not only issue visas for travel to France," he said.
Hajizada also shared some real figures: "Despite France's biased
policy against our country and the travel warning issued since
September this year, the number of applications from French
citizens to travel to our country has increased compared to the
same period last year (536 in September 2023, 467 in October 2023,
562 in September 2024, and 605 in October 2024)."
