Trump gets officially confirmed as 47th US leader

(MENAFN) The Electoral College has officially confirmed Donald as the winner of the November US presidential election, with the candidate securing 312 votes to rival Kamala Harris's 226. Trump also won the popular vote, receiving 77.2 million votes, compared to Harris’s 75 million.



In the US, the president is not elected directly by the people but through the Electoral College system. Voters in each state select electors, who are generally bound to vote according to the popular vote outcome in their state. Most states have laws mandating electors to follow the popular vote, except for Maine and Nebraska, where the process differs slightly, with votes based on congressional districts.



The Electoral College convened across all 50 states on December 17, and the results will be sent to the outgoing vice president, who acts as the president of the Senate. These results must be certified by December 25, 2024, and the new Congress will officially count the votes on January 6, with the vice president declaring the winner. Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.



To win the presidency, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes out of the 538 available, with each state’s electoral votes based on its representation in the House and Senate.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011529