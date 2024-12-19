1099 Form Filing: New 2024 Ez1099 Version Software From Halfpricesoft With Bulk Form Printing

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners and tax professionals get a jump on the 2025 tax season when utilizing the newest 2024 version of ez1099

Halfpricesoft has updated the latest version of the 1099 preparing software to seamlessly print bulk forms, in-house.

"Tax professionals and accountants get an easy to navigate feature to print bulk 1099 forms, in-house with the just released 2024 ez1099." Dr.

Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft says.

New ez1099 Released for Tax Professionals and Accountants to Print Bulk Forms Quickly.

Print Bulk Forms for the 2025 Tax Season in Minutes with ez1099

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. We also offer a network version for two installations at $199 to enable sharing data between computers or offices

ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G,

1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s (5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 1098-F form, and 1099 NEC .

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies



Print in bulk for faster processing



Quick data importing feature



Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification



Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge



Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

Feature to process correction forms included

Starting at 79.00 for the print and mail version, Halfpricesoft welcomes all clients to begin the no obligation thirty-day test drive today at

About com

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners

simplify

payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft

