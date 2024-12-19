Acne Vulgaris Market Set For Significant Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Several companies, including BioPharmX, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharma, and others, are actively advancing treatments in the Acne Vulgaris market.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Acne Vulgaris Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Acne Vulgaris, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Acne Vulgaris market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Acne Vulgaris, offering comprehensive insights into the Acne Vulgaris revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Acne Vulgaris statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Acne Vulgaris therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Acne Vulgaris clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Acne Vulgaris treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Acne Vulgaris space.

To Know in detail about the Acne Vulgaris market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Acne Vulgaris Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Acne Vulgaris Market Report:

. In 2023, the Acne Vulgaris Market Size was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 3 million, with further growth expected by 2034.

. In Dec 2024, Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA approval for the proprietary name Xyngari (formerly DMT310) for its Phase III clinical drug candidate in acne. The approval is pending sthe uccessful submission and acceptance of an NDA.

. In Oct 2024, Accure Acne, Inc received FDA Clearance K242035 for treating mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris.

. Key emerging therapies for Acne Vulgaris include B244, SB204, DMT310, BTX 1503, and others.

. Notable companies working in Acne Vulgaris treatment include Galderma Labs, Ortho Dermatologics, Bausch Health, Timber Pharmaceuticals, BioPharmX, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharma, and others.

. There were approximately 29,433 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Acne Vulgaris in the 7MM in 2023, projected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

. Acne Vulgaris cases are categorized into the following age groups: 15-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, and 50 years and older.

. In the US, the 15-19 years age group had the highest number of cases, comprising approximately 5,853 thousand cases in 2023.

. The Acne Vulgaris market is expected to grow steadily, driven by the rising prevalence, ongoing research, and the development of new therapies and treatments.

Acne Vulgaris Overview

Acne vulgaris is a chronic inflammatory skin condition of the pilosebaceous units, marked by pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, inflammatory lesions, and potential scarring. Commonly affecting adolescents but present across all age groups, it ranges in severity from mild to severe. What causes acne vulgaris includes hormonal fluctuations, excessive sebum production, follicular hyperkeratinization, bacterial proliferation, and inflammation, with genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and certain medications often exacerbating the condition. Symptoms of acne vulgaris include non-inflammatory and inflammatory lesions along with scarring. Though complex, acne vulgaris treatment has seen advancements with non-invasive therapies and innovative skincare solutions, driving significant growth in the global market.

Get a Free sample for the Acne Vulgaris Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acne Vulgaris market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Acne Vulgaris Prevalent cases

Total Acne Vulgaris Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Acne Vulgaris Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Acne Vulgaris Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Acne Vulgaris Treatable Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acne Vulgaris epidemiology trends @ Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Forecast

Acne Vulgaris Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section analyzes the adoption rates of recently launched or upcoming potential drugs in the Acne Vulgaris market during the study period. It covers drug uptake, patient adoption of therapies, and sales performance for each drug.

Additionally, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the drugs with the fastest uptake, exploring the factors driving their widespread use. It also compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also explores Acne Vulgaris pipeline development activities, offering valuable insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted treatments. It further analyzes recent developments, including collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing agreements, and other relevant information on emerging therapies.

Acne Vulgaris Therapies and Key Companies

. SB204: Pelthos Therapeutics

. DMT310: Dermata Therapeutics

. B244: AOBiome LLC

. BTX 1503: Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Acne Vulgaris Market Outlook

Effective management of acne vulgaris requires a comprehensive approach, addressing underlying causes through lifestyle changes, topical treatments, and systemic therapies. The growing Acne Vulgaris treatment market is driven by the rising prevalence of acne, increased skincare awareness, and the demand for alternative treatments. Current options include topical agents like salicylic acid and azelaic acid to reduce inflammation and comedones, and systemic therapies like oral antibiotics (tetracycline, doxycycline), oral retinoids (isotretinoin), and hormonal agents (spironolactone) for severe cases.

Despite advancements, existing strategies remain insufficient to address the disease burden, highlighting the need for novel therapies. Emerging treatments such as SB204, DMT310, B244, BPX-01, and BTX-1503 promise to reduce the affected population. The Acne Vulgaris Market Size across the 7MM was approximately USD 4,256 million in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly through 2034, meeting a critical public health need if these therapies prove efficacious.

Acne Vulgaris Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of acne vulgaris, fueled by lifestyle changes, dietary habits, psychological stress, and hormonal fluctuations-particularly among adolescents-has significantly increased the market demand for effective acne vulgaris treatment options.

Acne Vulgaris Market Barriers

Frequent and prolonged use of antibiotics in treating acne vulgaris contributes to bacterial resistance, reducing the long-term efficacy of such treatments and posing a significant challenge to market growth.

Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Acne Vulgaris Companies: Galderma Labs, Ortho Dermatologics, Bausch Health, Timber Pharmaceuticals, BioPharmX, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharma, and others.

. Key Acne Vulgaris Therapies: B244, SB204, DMT310, BTX 1503, and others.

. Acne Vulgaris Therapeutic Assessment: Acne Vulgaris currently marketed, and Acne Vulgaris emerging therapies

. Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics: Acne Vulgaris market drivers and Acne Vulgaris market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Acne Vulgaris companies working in the treatment market, visit @Acne Vulgaris Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment .

Table of Contents

1. Acne Vulgaris Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acne Vulgaris

3. SWOT analysis of Acne Vulgaris

4. Acne Vulgaris Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acne Vulgaris Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acne Vulgaris Disease Background and Overview

7. Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acne Vulgaris

9. Acne Vulgaris Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs

11. Acne Vulgaris Emerging Therapies

12. Acne Vulgaris Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acne Vulgaris Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acne Vulgaris Market Drivers

16. Acne Vulgaris Market Barriers

17. Acne Vulgaris Appendix

18. Acne Vulgaris Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report

. Rosacea Market:

. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market:

. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.