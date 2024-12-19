Rahul Will Not Push Anyone Or Be Rude: Omar

“I know Rahul, he would not push anyone much less a Member of Parliament. It's simply not in his nature to be rude or nasty to anyone,” Abdullah posted on his X handle.

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

The Congress also claimed that BJP MPs pushed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and“physically manhandled” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior Congress MPs asked him to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

