(MENAFN) Following Justice Yariv Levin's announcement of an official appeal regarding the so-called "regular coup," which he claimed was unjustified, the unrest in Israel has persisted. Parts of the opposition have blamed the coup for contributing to the massacre on October 7. In response to Levin’s comments, Yair Lapid stated, “Last time, the regular coup cost the state 1,800 lives, 100 people still held hostage in Gaza, and 11,000 Israeli wounded. This is what happens when the weakens the state from within." The opposition, while not always in agreement with Netanyahu’s policies, argues that the government’s internal divisions are a major factor behind the attack. This aligns with Netanyahu's own narrative, which blames the protests against the coup for the massacre. According to Netanyahu’s side, these protests were a major reason for the attack by Hamas. Meanwhile, the opposition holds that the coup itself led to the attack. Both sides, however, acknowledge that the weakening of Israel’s internal cohesion, both socially and militarily, played a role in Hamas's decision.



While there are signs that Hamas timed its attack to coincide with the political instability in Israel, the cause of the attack is not as straightforward. It’s important to question whether historians will one day attribute the attack to the coup itself, or view it as part of the broader and long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. After all, Hamas has always aimed to destroy Israel, and its plan has been in motion for years. Had the government not pushed for the coup, would Hamas have ceased its hostilities or simply awaited the next opportunity? Did the coup result in long-term neglect of border security? By focusing on the timing of the attack and the political chaos surrounding it, the narrative serves two purposes: first, it diverts attention from the government’s broader political and security failures, and second, it consolidates Netanyahu’s position by hiding the long-term issues that have weakened Israel both politically and in terms of national defense.

