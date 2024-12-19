Japan PM, Acting S. Korea Pres. Confirm Importance Of Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba and South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo confirmed on Thursday that the importance of continuing and developing Tokyo-Seoul relations remains unchanged in light of the current strategic environment, the Japanese Foreign said.

During their 20-minute telephone talks, Ishiba and Han reaffirmed that, even in the face of various complicating situations, they will continue to work closely together bilaterally and trilaterally among Japan, South Korea and the US, including on policies toward North Korea, the ministry said in a press release.

In addition, both leaders agreed to proceed with preparations for exchange programs and other initiatives for the 60th anniversary of the normalization of the Japan-South Korea relations next year.

Han assumed the role of Acting President on the weekend after President Yoon Suk Yeol Yoon was impeached Saturday over his short-lived martial law declaration on December 3.

He explained to Ishiba the recent situation of South Korea, and emphasized that even under Han, the tone of further developing Tokyo-Seoul relations remains unchanged. (end)

