Cantourage Group SE exports medical craft cannabis for the first time to the growth of Poland; cooperation with the wholesaler PharmaVitae to be expanded in 2025

19.12.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Cantourage Group SE exports medical craft cannabis for the first time to the growth market of Poland; cooperation with the wholesaler PharmaVitae to be expanded in 2025

Berlin, December 19, 2024 – Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter“Cantourage,” ISIN: DE000A3DSV01, ), Europe's leading listed cannabis company, is offering its high-quality cannabis products in Poland together with the Polish pharmaceutical wholesaler PharmaVitae from today on. To this end, Cantourage has signed a long-term supply contract with the company. The partnership and distribution will begin with Cantourage's“Mac 1,” a cannabis strain that is very popular with patients in Germany and the UK and has proven itself over many years. The collaboration is to be continuously expanded in 2025 to include additional products from the Cantourage portfolio. “We are very pleased to be working with PharmaVitae to make it even easier for patients in Poland to access high-quality cannabis flowers safely. With our 'Mac 1,' we have already set new standards for the quality of medical cannabis in Germany and the UK in recent years – we are delighted to be able to continue this success story in Poland as well,” commented Bernhard Retzer, Global Sales Director at Cantourage.“In the months to come, we will be adding further varieties from our top growers to maximize our growth opportunities in the dynamic Polish market in 2025 and beyond. PharmaVitae, with its many years of experience, extensive distribution network and shared vision of 'high-quality medical cannabis for all,' is the ideal partner for this.” PharmaVitae has expanded its own network of customers for medical cannabis quite quickly: Shortly before the end of 2024, it comprised more than 1,200 pharmacies (2023: approx. 400 pharmacies) that will be able to offer Cantourage products to their customers in the future. This growth demonstrates the broad demand for and acceptance of medical cannabis as a versatile pharmaceutical in Poland. “According to our estimates, approximately 4.6 tons of medical cannabis were delivered by wholesalers to pharmacies in Poland in 2023. For 2024, we expect growth of well over 30 percent in the overall market – the 5-ton mark was already cracked by the end of September,” said Małgorzata Leman-Borsuk, CEO of PharmaVitae, in reference to the Polish market.“Cantourage has impressively demonstrated in the past that it can scale its capacities very quickly and adapt to rapidly increasing demand. In addition to the highest standards of product safety and quality, this reliability and flexibility is extremely important for us as a wholesaler to ensure flourishing and sustainable business relationships in this growth field.”

About Cantourage Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its“Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol“HIGH.” Further information:

About PharmaVitae

PharmaVitae is a privately owner Polish company founded in 2011 that specializes in the import and distribution of Rx and OTC pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics. The company supplies pharmacies, doctors, hospitals, clinics and drugstores throughout Poland and reported annual sales of PLN 80 million in 2023. PharmaVitae ensures efficient and reliable distribution with its modern, WDL-certified warehouse that meets all GDP requirements and can accommodate up to 2,000 pallets. Further information:

