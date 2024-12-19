Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that Clive Whiley and Andy Cook have transacted in the Company's shares.

On 18 December 2024, 4,000,000 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary; and Andy Cook purchased 1,000,000 Mothercare plc shares.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the“ Company ”)

Transaction notification

