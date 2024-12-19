(MENAFN) Syria’s fallen regime of Bashar al-Assad put the nation and its in risks, making it a den for horror groups and prohibited actions.



The nation struggled with displacement and countless murders, and its capital share and economic movements were afflicted by the civil conflict and global sanctions, as the nation’s output, international trade, as well as international exchange profits dropped. Its economic signs, budget balances, as well as exchange volumes have further been threatened.



Syria’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have decreased in 2010-2020 and the nation’s reliance on brought products surged, comprising main food goods, and its regional industrial and agricultural output fallen, based to many different sources, including the World Bank, the UN, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as the World Gold Council.



Syria’s GDP is projected to have been USD37.1 billion in 2022, USD39.5 billion in 2023, and USD29.3 billion in 2024—a serious variance from USD60 billion in 2010, ahead of the civil conflict.



The nation’s GDP per capita dropped from USD2,800 in 2010 to USD2,100 in 2022 and 2023, and it is expected to decrease more to USD1,600 by the finish of the current year.



Meanwhile, the collapsed regime’s profits declined 35 percent yearly in real terms in 2023 versus 2022, and 85 percent compared to the before-civil-conflict phase, ahead of 2010.

