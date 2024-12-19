Professor Fuat Buyuklu: 10 Things To Know Before Rhinoplasty

(MENAFN- Pressat) As an ENT professor and facial surgeon, Professor Fuat Buyuklu, known as Dr. Fu., specializes in personalized rhinoplasty procedures designed to enhance not just your appearance but also your quality of life. With a dedication to excellence and a deep understanding of the art and science of rhinoplasty for the last 25 years, Dr. Fu and his experienced team are committed to delivering results that are both natural and transformative. They ensure that each patient receives the highest standard of care. You may find detailed information on his website and his official Instagram account here he has created a short 10 instructions before going into a rhinoplasty surgery.



When deciding on surgery, take the time to thoroughly research a qualified surgeon and decide on the changes you want for your nose. The nose you envision may not be technically feasible, so ensure your expectations align with your surgeon's capabilities. Consult with multiple doctors for a comprehensive evaluation. Avoid making the decision during emotionally turbulent times, like after a breakup or during family issues. Reserve a low-key recovery period of 2-3 weeks after surgery. Rhinoplasty is an elective procedure and should be planned during a time when you are financially and emotionally prepared.Rhinoplasty involves trauma to the bone, cartilage, and soft tissues. Each body responds differently, and bruising and swelling can vary significantly. Typically, these are at their peak on the second and third days and subside considerably within 7-10 days. The key methods to reduce them include keeping your head elevated (30-45 degrees), applying ice regularly, and restricting physical activity. Avoid activities that raise your heart rate above 100 in the first week post-surgery. Avoid increasing pressure inside the nose, don't strain, and sneeze with your mouth open. Also, steer clear of salty foods that could raise blood pressure. Some creams and vitamins may also be prescribed to reduce bruising more quickly.This varies from person to person. Factors such as age, skin type, and the extent of the surgery affect post-op swelling and recovery. A significant amount of swelling reduces within the first two weeks, with remaining swelling going down over the first two months. The bones mend over 3-3.5 months, with the first two months being particularly delicate. Full stabilization of the nose can take 1-1.5 years, depending on skin thickness. Shape changes, especially at the tip, begin from 6-9 months onwards. Patients with thinner skin may experience a shorter recovery time. Regardless of skin type, patience is your biggest ally.The blood supply to the nose is quite rich. The first four weeks are crucial for healing. During this time, avoid sports and activities that increase your heart rate over 100 and elevate blood pressure to prevent swelling and bruising. Light walking is recommended during this period. You can resume mild to moderate individual exercises one month after surgery. For gym memberships, you might consider freezing your account with a doctor's note. I recommend waiting at least two months before engaging in heavy exercise and six months for team sports.In the first 24 hours, you might experience mild discomfort or slight pain due to the tension from swelling. Internally, there will be swelling, mild blood leaks, clots, and silicone splints. It's normal to have bloody leaks from the tip of the nose in the first few days. Cold or ice application, and if necessary, a painkiller, can ease this period. Apply ice for the first 48 hours. You will have plaster, stitches, thermoplastic splints, and nasal silicone splints that will make breathing through your nose uncomfortable until removed after a week. You will have to breathe through your mouth, potentially leading to dryness and disturbed sleep in the first week.Keeping your head above heart level helps with swift swelling reduction. It's primarily recommended to lie on your back; you may turn slightly side to side, but never sleep face down on your nose. If you tend to sleep on your stomach, wear a hat with a protruding brim to alert you when rolling over. A neck brace or travel pillow can serve as a similar reminder. Cold and ice also have local anesthetic effects, continuing to use them can provide relief. Prevent lip cracking by using lip balm and keep a bottle of water handy. Brush your teeth several times a day with bicarbonate toothpaste and use antiseptic mouthwashes if needed.The best care for stitches at the tip of the nose is with a cotton swab dipped in hydrogen peroxide multiple times a day. This will efficiently remove blood, clots, and dried secretions. After thorough cleaning with hydrogen peroxide, you can apply antibiotic ointment such as Bactroban. Proper wound care is crucial for post-operative recovery. Following the removal of silicone tampons, ample nasal irrigation is advised. Use saline or specially prepared rinsing solutions to soften and facilitate the removal of internal clots and secretions.Usually on the 7th or 8th day post-surgery, the external

