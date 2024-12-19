Souq Waqif Vibrant With Visitors Amid National Day Festivities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula

Doha: On Qatar National Day, Souq Waqif's busy walkways were throbbing with life, as many residents chose the country's popular historical landmark to enjoy the occasion's festivities.

Souq Waqif, bustling with National Day spirit and excitement, welcomed people of all ages and from all walks of life, and who in turn, occupied almost every perimeter of this iconic Qatari traditional market.

Fatima, a 15-year resident of Qatar hailing originally from Sudan, said that she came out with her family to celebrate the National Day with the people of Qatar.“We came here to celebrate with the people of Qatar on the occasion of their national day, and we will be here for the whole night,” she told The Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Sara, another resident, said it only made sense to come to a cultural, historical setting such as Souq Waqif to celebrate Qatar's National Day, adding that the occasion made it much more special with the abundance of“Karak and Regag,” two sweet delicacies that a majority of Qatar cherishes.

Mohammed and Omar, two Sudanese residents in Qatar, told The Peninsula that Souq Waqif was the first destination they decided to begin their National Day celebrations at, further adding that Souq Waqif's important place in Qatar's rich, vibrant history was a driving factor in their choice of location.

Like Fatima, they also expressed great enthusiasm at joining their“Qatari brothers” in celebration of their national day, adding that they were spending the rest of the night moving around Qatar's various cities and districts for the festivities.

Richelle and Jinelle from the Philippines told The Peninsula that it was their first time in Souq Waqif and their first time attending a celebration in the country during their three-month stay.

“We didn't know what was going on here before we arrived at this venue, we saw so many people, and then decided we would go and see for ourselves,” Richelle said.“We are excited to find out what happens in the coming hours.”