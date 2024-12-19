Gulmarg Gondola Generates Rs 11.86 Cr In 2 Months

The data accessed states that the cable car, one of the top attractions in Jammu and Kashmir, generated a revenue of Rs 11,86,85,600 during this period (November – December).

In November alone, the Gondola saw 93,921 arrivals, while December, with its ongoing charm of fresh snowfall, attracted 54,436 visitors, reported news agency KNO.

Gulmarg Gondola, operated by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC), in two phases is Asia's highest and longest cable car project, offering breathtaking views of the snow-clad Pir Panjal mountain range - the first phase connects Gulmarg to Kongdoori at an altitude of 8,530 feet, and the second phase takes visitors to the stunning Apharwat Peak at 13,780 feet above sea level.

Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Syed Qamar Sajjad said that, they have increased the quota and introduced the Tatkal facility to ensure foreign tourists, especially those planning at the eleventh hour, are provided with Gondola services, irrespective of their numbers.

The Gondola capacity is already full for the next two months, which aligns with the anticipation of winter games and the snowfall season that attracts skiers in large numbers, he said.

“Our doors will remain open for everyone, even at the last moment. We are ready to augment ticketing facilities while ensuring the safety and security of tourists,” Sajjad said, adding that by the end of this session, they anticipate a 10-12 per cent increase in tourist footfall.“Our revenue target is Rs 100 crore, with net taxation projected at Rs 60 crore.”

“Additionally, we are focusing on maintaining and enhancing existing assets to make them aesthetically appealing and ensuring tourists have easy access to tickets. Our goal is to elevate the overall experience for every visitor,” MD Cable Car Corporation added.

Pertinent to mention that the J&K Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) on Tuesday in a bid to meet the growing demand for Gulmarg Gondola tickets, announced the launch of an online Tatkal Ticket Facility for the Gulmarg Gondola Project, besides, seamless facilitation to the foreign tourists.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now