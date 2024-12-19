Five Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO file photo

Srinagar- Five unidentified terrorists were killed, and two personnel were in an encounter in the Kadder village of Behibagh in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

An official said that a joint team of police, the Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kadder village during the night following“credible inputs” about the presence of terrorists in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that as the joint team of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire, triggering an encounter. During the initial exchange of fire, two security personnel were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, five terrorists were killed during the operation.“The identity and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the search operation is going on in the area.

Read Also Death Toll From Unknown Illness In Rajouri Rises To 8, Central Team Of Experts Setup J&K Police Gives 30 Days To 10 Absconding Persons To Surrender Or Face Attachment Of Properties