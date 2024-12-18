Morocco’S Women Rug Weavers Save Age-Old Craft

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Taznakht – In southern Morocco, women are the guardians of the ancient craft of rug weaving, an intricate art form. Women like Ijja Benchri, who creates rugs on a wooden loom outside her small home in the village of Taznakht, follow traditions going back many generations.“I started when I was 11 or 12, imitating the women I saw weaving,” said Benchri, 60.

Known for their bold geometric patterns and vibrant colors, the handwoven rugs are a fixture in local markets and a favorite among tourists. In 2022, traditional carpets accounted for nearly 22% of the kingdom's artisan exports, according to government data.

Moroccan women participated in a festival in Taznakht

The mountain villages around Taznakht are famous for their Ait Ouaouzguite carpets, named after a native Amazigh tribe, one among a grouping of several communities indigenous to North Africa long referred to as Berbers. Some of Morocco's finest rugs are crafted from high-quality sheep wool in Jbel Sirwa just south of the Atlas Mountains, and dyed using natural pigments from plants like henna, pomegranate peels, or indigo.

“This tradition has been handed down for centuries, from mothers to daughters,” said Safia Imnoutres, who leads a local women's weaving cooperative. She was one of the women showcasing their creations at a recent festival in Taznakht dedicated to safeguarding the heritage.

Creating a single carpet can take two to four weeks depending on its size, said Benchri.“I choose the colours as I go, according to my feelings,” she added. Imnoutres also described the process as“instinctive”, guided by emotion rather than a predetermined design.“Weaving is an expression of the women's feelings, when they are joyful, when they are melancholic,” she added.“It's an art that comes from within.”

