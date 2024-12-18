After Pajhwok Reports, 20 Helmand Schools To Get Buildings

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The Education Department in southern Helmand province says work has been started on buildings for 20 in 18 districts of the province after Pajhwok reports.

Following continuous reports by Pajhwok Afghan News about the shortage of school buildings in Helmand, and after highlighting the issues faced by local people and students, officials from the province's Department of Education say that construction work has been launched on buildings for 20 schools, which will be completed soon.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok, Director of Education of Helmand, Maulvi Mohammad Awaz Ansari, said:“After Pajhwok's reports, construction work on buildings for 20 schools in 18 districts of the province, supported by UNICEF, has been started, and 80 percent of the work has been completed, with the remaining work to be completed soon.”

He added construction of buildings for 20 schools in Helmand was not enough and said that support should also be provided for 190 other schools, some of which do not have buildings, and others need renovation.

According to him, currently 90 percent of children in the province have access to education, and efforts are underway to provide education opportunities for the remaining 10 percent.

It is worth mentioning that there are currently 450 active schools in Helmand, imparting education to approximately 190,000 students.

