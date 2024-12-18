Brazil’S Congress Weakens Lula’S $11.5 Billion Budget Cut Plan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stands at a crossroads. President Lula's ambitious plan to slash 70 billion reais ($11.5 billion) in spending has hit a snag in Congress.



The Lower House approved a watered-down version of the proposal, potentially undermining efforts to stabilize public finances. The revised plan retains some key elements.



It blocks the expansion of tax benefits during downturns and caps civil servant spending increases. The also gains the power to freeze funds for local projects.



These measures aim to reassure wary investors and bolster Brazil 's fiscal health. However, lawmakers removed a critical provision. The government lost its ability to restrict companies' use of tax credits during economic slumps.



This change could significantly reduce the plan's impact on budget cuts. The real, Brazil's currency, has plummeted 23% this year, the worst performance among major currencies.







In response, the central bank has intervened four times in three days, selling over $3 billion to prop up the currency. Investor pressure mounts as Lula's government grapples with increased social spending.



The fiscal plan's fate now rests with the Senate. Its approval before year-end is crucial for Brazil's economic stability. This legislative battle reflects broader tensions in Brazil's economic policy.



The government must balance social needs with fiscal responsibility. The outcome will shape Brazil's financial future and its standing in global markets.

MENAFN18122024007421016031ID1109009087