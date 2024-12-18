Shortlist Of Oscar Nominees In Ten Categories Announce
Date
12/18/2024 3:11:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has
announced the shortlist of Oscar nominees, which includes the
musical crime drama Emilia Perez and the film adaptation of the
cult Broadway musical Wicked, Azernews
reports.
Fifteen films are competing in the "Best Foreign Feature Film"
category. Some of the films on the list include I'm Still Here by
Walter Salles, Emilia Perez by Jacques Audiard, The Girl with the
Needle by Magnus von Horn, Waves by Jiri Madla, and others.
In the "Best Music" category, films such as The Pretenders,
Conclave, Wild Robot, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Puzzle 2 are
vying for the award. The shortlist for "Best Documentary" includes
titles like The Diaries of the Black Box, Dahomey, Frida,
Hollywoodgate, Porcelain War, and others. Winners will also be
selected in categories such as "Best Short Documentary," "Best
Makeup and Hairstyling," "Best Original Song," "Best Animated Short
Film," "Best Live-Action Short Film," "Best Sound," and "Best
Visual Effects."
The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 2,
2025.
MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109008959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.