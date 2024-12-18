Shortlist Of Oscar Nominees In Ten Categories Announce

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlist of Oscar nominees, which includes the musical crime drama Emilia Perez and the adaptation of the cult Broadway musical Wicked, Azernews reports.

Fifteen films are competing in the "Best Foreign Feature Film" category. Some of the films on the list include I'm Still Here by Walter Salles, Emilia Perez by Jacques Audiard, The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn, Waves by Jiri Madla, and others.

In the "Best Music" category, films such as The Pretenders, Conclave, Wild Robot, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Puzzle 2 are vying for the award. The shortlist for "Best Documentary" includes titles like The Diaries of the Black Box, Dahomey, Frida, Hollywoodgate, Porcelain War, and others. Winners will also be selected in categories such as "Best Short Documentary," "Best Makeup and Hairstyling," "Best Original Song," "Best Animated Short Film," "Best Live-Action Short Film," "Best Sound," and "Best Visual Effects."

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025.