Advancing Quantum Technology In Japan: AIST And IQM Join Forces

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration for the industrialisation of quantum technology in Japan.

The partnership will also focus on a wide range of areas, including a joint effort in quantum hardware development, algorithm optimisation, error mitigation, and quantum machine learning, while enhancing quantum processors' performance and scalability.

The MoU was announced at the "Finland–Japan roundtable on green and digital transition" conference held in Tokyo, attended by top officials of both countries, including the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo.

The collaboration will also leverage the strengths of AIST's research expertise and IQM's world-class technological capabilities in delivering full stack quantum computers and advance the practical application of quantum computing across various industries.

By boosting Japan's quantum initiatives, the partnership will leverage the strengths of the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology (G-QuAT), including its evaluation testbed, device manufacturing functions and promote hybrid computing environment.

The strengthening of the cooperative system between the two organisations is expected to lead to new technological developments and market creations in the industrialization of quantum technology, which will continue to accelerate in the future.

“Our partnership with AIST represents a significant step to move forward with quantum technology in Japan with our unique technical expertise,” said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers .“This MoU also enhances our commitment to driving scientific excellence and nurturing talent, and our development roadmap and commercial initiatives are aligned with Japan's 10-year quantum plan, and together with AIST, we are committed to supporting the country in achieving the plan.”

