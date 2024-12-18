Harbour Group Acquires Senproco And Groomer's Choice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senproco, LLC and Groomer's Choice Pet Products, LLC ("Senproco") are now part of the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The predecessor to the two companies was founded in 1997 by Dan Dressen, chairman, in his home in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Senproco, along with its wholesale distribution division, Groomer's Choice (groomerschoice), is a leading and one-stop-shop provider of pet grooming supplies, including shampoos, conditioners, sprays, colognes, bathing equipment, and grooming tools, as well as apparel, accessories, toys and treats.

Senproco's coat care brands include Bark2Basics, Coat Handler, Green Groom, Petology, Bather Box, Crown Coat, and Bubble Bros.

"Dan and his team have built an outstanding business," said Mr. Fox. "With their innovative product lines and exceptional service, they have proven themselves to be the provider of choice to thousands of professional groomers.

We are thrilled that Dan chose to partner with us and look forward to putting our strategic and operational expertise to work alongside the Senproco team."

Mr. Dressen added, "This business means a lot to me and my family, so selecting the partner that could support our growth and create meaningful opportunities for our employees and customers was critical.

I was hopeful that we could find a partner who would give me comfort in retaining a meaningful ownership position in the company and provide a path for my children to continue their involvement.

I am very confident I found that partner in Harbour Group. The Harbour Group team brings decades of broad industry experience and will undoubtedly help our team drive exceptional growth and further solidify Senproco as the Groomer's Choice."



About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, supply chain condition monitoring solutions, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, thermal management solutions, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 230 companies in 50 different industries.

For more information, please contact

Paul Wagman, [email protected] , 314-606-1283

SOURCE Harbour Group Industries, Inc.

