Tech And Social Impact Heavyweights Launch A Media Production Company To Redefine The Entertainment Industry's Relationship With Latino Audiences

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented partnership, tech luminary Tom Chavez and award-winning social impact investor Jacqueline Martinez Garcel have joined forces to launch Murado Entertainment, an innovative production company teaming up with the world's best storytellers and talent.

With Tom's tech innovation and entrepreneurship, Jacqueline's expertise in community building and investing, and their shared experience of transforming industries, Murado Entertainment is set to redefine the entertainment industry's relationship with Latino audiences.

Murado Entertainment is creating interactive platforms for authentic storytelling that center humanity, culture, and power. At its core, Murado is committed to elevating the Latino community-ensuring greater creative control, ownership of content, and a share in its financial success.

"Latinos are a driving force in the creative arts and filmmaking, inspiring some of the most powerful stories and cultural moments. As one of the most prolific group of moviegoers and a $2.8 trillion economic engine, our community fuels the creative economy," said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of Murado Entertainment . "It's time to share in the financial success of our contributions. Murado will build immersive experiences and storytelling platforms that reflect our lived experiences while creating profit-sharing models that reward investors and the communities that drive our success."

For the past 20 years, Martinez Garcel has generated and invested resources towards the wellbeing and progress of immigrant and Latino communities. Most recently, as CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, she raised $100M to build the civic and economic power of Latinos in California and grew the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the nation. Chavez is a Founding Partner at super{set}, a startup studio that turns AI ideas into software companies. As a serial entrepreneur and investor, Chavez has spent the last 20 years leveraging data, decision science, and AI to solve some of the most complex problems in the tech industry.

Murado Entertainment's debut project will be a groundbreaking animated film inspired by a graphic novel co-written by founder Tom Chavez. The story explores the fusion of human creativity and cutting-edge technology through the journey of a young Latino hero.

"Murado is more than an entertainment company-we are on a mission to reshape how Hollywood engages Latino talent and audiences," said entrepreneur and Murado Entertainment co-founder Tom Chavez. "Murado will embody the values that matter to our families. It's about amplifying underrepresented voices, particularly immigrants and children with disabilities, and expanding the boundaries of what's possible."

Join the Movement

Murado Entertainment invites Latino creators, talent, and entrepreneurs to be part of a new playbook that centers the people who inspire and create the stories. Join us in building a future where our differences fuel our superpowers and authentic storytelling becomes a force for transformational change and impact.

