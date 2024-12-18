HPV Vaccination A Success

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

LESOTHO performed well in the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine roll-out from 2022 to this year, Queen 'Masenate Mohato Seeiso said on Tuesday.

HPV is a group of viruses that infect the cells on the surface of the skin or on the moist surfaces or inner lining of some organs and body cavities, such as the cervix, vagina, vulva, penis, anus, mouth, and throat.

The country has had a successful campaign to vaccinate girls between the ages of nine and 15 years against HVP infection to save them from cervical cancer





Speaking at a ceremony in which best performing districts of Butha-Buthe and Berea received awards for the 100 percent roll-out, the Queen exhorted Health Minister Selibe Mochoboroane to do more.

The Queen said the districts' 100 percent coverage is“indeed exceptional and it would have not been possible without the support of parents and caregivers for their participation”.

She applauded them for working hard to alienate the risks of cervical cancer to women and children.

“Even though the immunisation has not reached everyone in the country the Minister of Health should keep up the campaign programs and protect the girl child,” Queen 'Masenate said.

Parliament Speaker Tlohang Sekhamane said girls in the country's 10 districts were vaccinated during the campaign in which Butha-Buthe and Berea reached 100 percent immunation





All 10 districts were given certificates for the improved HPV vaccine according to their percentage of improvement but Berea and Butha-Buthe were awarded champions trophies.

“As a way to improve the health outlook of mothers and daughters the HPV success story in Lesotho was taken into action to alienate cervical cancer for a girl child,” Sekhamane said.

Accountant General 'Malehlohonolo Mahase remarked that the initial HPV programme in Lesotho was introduced in 2012 and due to lack of funding it was not sustained then later the program was abandoned in 2015 due to financial constraints.

“The Lesotho government reintroduced the HPV vaccine from 2022 to 2024 offering the vaccine in schools and in communities to alienate the risk of cervical cancer for women and children aged nine to 15” Mahase said.

Mahase also said that the HPV vaccination campaign was successful because the Ministry of Health received funding from GAVI Vaccine Alliance, World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) with over M6.3 million





Expand Programme Immunisation (EPI) manager, 'Malefaso Mosese, added that around 125 countries also introduced HPV vaccine offering accessible to women and children from nine to 25 years.

Khahliso 'Molaoa