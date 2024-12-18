HKSTP Bringing Largest Ever Delegation Of Hong Kong Tech To CES 2025 Highlighting Latest Solutions To Global Challenges



Homegrown tech companies sprawling influence and scouting international opportunities while offering a glimpse into the next steps of Global Booster HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Hong Kong Science and Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in serial to the Innovation Mixer initiative and in parallel to the preparation of the second cohort of the Global Booster Programme: United States 2025, is set to introduce an unprecedented delegation of 45 tech companies to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.





Representatives of participating tech companies at CES 2025 and HKSTP shared achievements and aspirations ahead. (From left) Fever Chu, Co-founder of Zence Object; Turzo Bose, Co-founder and CEO of Vidi Labs; Dr Edward Mak, Founder and CEO of Vista InnoTech; Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP; Ray Lok, Founder and CEO of Full Nature Farms; and Prof Chea-su Kee, Co-founder of GOOD Vision and team.

In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by the Hong Kong Electronics Industries Association (HKEIA), the delegation spans its presence at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion across Eureka Park and Global Pavilion, under five industry fields wrapping around advanced electronics, green- and life tech, and more, for tech companies to draw traction from industry leaders, venture capitals, and R&D institutions, while demonstrating Hong Kong's efforts in encouraging talent development and technological advancement.

Three among the participating units were recently named CES Innovation Award 2025 Honourees in recognition of their outstanding design and engineering of the technology products. Rocket 2.0, a smart irrigation system developed by Full Nature Farms won in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category; Seekr, an AI wearable from Vidi Labs with the needs of the visually-impaired and the elderly community in mind was recognised in Accessibility & AgeTech; and a 3-axis Micro Gimbal Stabiliser, the smallest of its kind that was introduced by Vista InnoTech won in Imaging.

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP, said: "It is gratifying to introduce to the world up-and-coming startups and their breakthrough technology, with the potential to have far-reaching positive impact. Our mission at HKSTP is to provide promising startups resources in gaining a firm footing on the global stage. We welcomed over 6,000 visitors at CES 2024 that's gotten us numerous business leads, we believe it's truly reflecting Hong Kong's capabilities in nurturing a dynamic I&T ecosystem."

Expedition outreaching markets overseas extended beyond tradeshow participation. The first batch of Global Booster Programme were launched following CES 2024, where five Hong Kong startups showing potential were selected for a rigorous six-month training and business development opportunities in Silicon Valley that led to over US$15 million secured. The next phase of the Programme is underway in setting the scene for startups to engagement with the international I&T landscape and the outlook of achievements.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025

Date:

7 to 10 January 2025

Venue:

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, US

Booth No.:

63001, Level 1, Hall G, Venetian Expo, Eureka Park

50832, Level 2, Hall A, Venetian Expo, Global Pavilion



For up-to-date information about the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at CES, please visit: .

Appendix 1: List of 51 tech companies and institute at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion including 6 non-HKSTP tech companies and institute (in alphabetical order)

No.

Company Name

Booth Location

1

Aiilog Limited

Global Pavilion

2

Ailytics Limited

Eureka Park

3

AiShang Mobility (Hong Kong) Limited

Eureka Park

4

Applied Technology Group Limited

Global Pavilion

5

AutoKeybo Limited

Eureka Park

6

Bioenergy Resources Research Centre Limited (BRRC) ^

Eureka Park

7

Braillic Limited

Eureka Park

8

Carnot Innovations Limited

Global Pavilion

9

Creations Un Limited ^

Global Pavilion

10

Dawnflow Limited

Eureka Park

11

Easenory Technology Limited

Eureka Park

12

Epago Technologies Limited

Eureka Park

13

Expando World Limited

Eureka Park

14

FreightAmigo Services Limited

Global Pavilion

15

Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Limited *

Global Pavilion

16

GOOD Vision Technologies Co., Limited

Eureka Park

17

GOOVision Technology Co. Ltd

Eureka Park

18

Guardian Glow Limited

Eureka Park

19

HairCoSys Limited

Global Pavilion

20

Hitrons Intelligence Limited

Eureka Park

21

Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Centre (FLAIR)

Eureka Park

22

HongKong Umedia Limited

Global Pavilion

23

i2Cool Limited

Eureka Park

24

iCombo Tech Company Limited ^

Eureka Park

25

Immune Materials Limited (IML)

Eureka Park

26

Incus Company Limited

Global Pavilion

27

InsightRT Limited

Eureka Park

28

Kim Dai AI Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

29

MEMS Drive Hong Kong Limited

Global Pavilion

30

Meridian Innovation Limited

Global Pavilion

31

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited (NAMI)

Global Pavilion

32

On-us Company Limited

Global Pavilion

33

OOley Care Company Limited

Eureka Park

34

PharmCare Technology Limited

Eureka Park

35

Point Fit Technology Limited

Eureka Park

36

PREN Limited ^

Eureka Park

37

Reunite Limited

Eureka Park

38

Robocore Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

39

SHAKE Limited

Eureka Park

40

Sitan Semiconductor International Co. Limited

Eureka Park

41

SmartLedgers Limited

Eureka Park

42

Solos Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

43

TG0 Limited

Eureka Park

44

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) ^

Global Pavilion

45

ThingX Technologies Limited

Eureka Park

46

Universpirit Innovation Limited

Eureka Park

47

Vidi Labs Limited *

Eureka Park

48

VisionDrop AI Limited

Eureka Park

49

Vista InnoTech Limited (VIT) *

Global Pavilion

50

Vizzle Limited ^

Eureka Park

51

Zence Object Technology

Global Pavilion



Note:



Winners of CES Innovation Awards 2025 marked with (*). Non-HKSTP park companies marked with (^).

Hashtag: #HKSTP #CES2025 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,000 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined..

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at .



News Source: Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

