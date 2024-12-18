Inside COP29: Outcomes And Insights From Azerbaijan
COP, one of the largest and most significant international conferences on environmental issues, just occurred in November in Azerbaijan. In this episode, you will hear from three Inogen Alliance members who attended the event and have been heavily involved in the negotiations as they share their insights and learnings from this year's gathering. We hear from Dr. Amr Abdel-Aziz, Chairman at Integral Consult in Egypt, Ilkin Haji, Founder & Executive Director at Sustainera Solutions in Azerbaijan, and Hilton Lucio, CEO of Antea Brasil.
