K1 Speed Indoor Go-Kart Racing Opens Second Ohio Location Near Columbus

HILLIARD, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor kart racing operator, has opened its second Ohio location in Hilliard, near Columbus. This new center joins K1 Speed's existing location in North Canton, offering Ohio residents expanded access to its electric kart racing experience.

K1 Speed's new indoor go-kart center in Hilliard, near Columbus, boasts a multi-level track and state-of-the-art electric go-karts imported from Italy, in addition to an arcade and café.

K1 Speed is known for its cutting-edge electric go-karts. Their OTL Superleggero kart for teens and adults reaches speeds of up to 45 mph. Meanwhile, their junior karts allow children to race up to 20 mph. The new location features a professionally designed, multilevel track with thrilling elevation changes. Off-track, guests can enjoy an arcade, a Paddock Lounge café, and private event rooms for birthdays and corporate events.

In addition to its Arrive & Drive experience, which allows guests to race for the fastest lap, K1 Speed hosts a monthly Challenge GP league, where racers compete for on-track positions and points. At the end of the year, the top three points finishers qualify for a chance to race in the K1 Speed E-World Championship, where the three best American racers face off against competitors from K1 Speed locations around the world, including England, France, and Italy for large cash prizes.

"We're excited to bring a second location to Ohio," says Susan Danglard, Co-Owner and Director of Marketing. "Our Canton location has been a big success, producing many strong kart racers. So, we can't wait to discover more talent from this great state."

K1 Speed is now open seven days a week at 3700 Fishinger Blvd in Hilliard. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" com/columbus-locatio .

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the premier indoor electric kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style electric kart racing to North America. The platform's 100+ kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment concept operates racing centers that feature electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance, and environmental benefits over traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages, and targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.

