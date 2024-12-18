Gulf Coast International Properties® Principal Timothy Savage's Listing Is Featured In Luxury Real Estate Publication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact:Vicki Tracy, Chief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast International Properties®, (239) 572-3799Email: ..., Website:Gulf Coast International Properties® Principal Timothy Savage's Extraordinary Listing is Featured Prominently in Leading Luxury PublicationGulf Coast International Properties® is proud to announce Timothy P. Savage's new listing at 3035 Fort Charles Drive has been showcased in Mansion Global.Mansion Global is an award-winning premier digital platform, delivering captivating content tailored for high-net-worth individuals, focused on the luxury global real estate market. The prestigious publication highlights the world's most elite and rarified listings, and recognition from it is a true mark of distinction.The article by Chava Gourarie entitled“Finance Exec Lists Newly Built Naples, Florida Trophy House for $49.5 Million” states in part:'The waterfront property is located in the ultra-affluent Port Royal neighborhood, also home to America's most expensive listing.A 10,000-square-foot newly built home in the Port Royal neighborhood of Naples, Florida, has hit the market asking $49.5 million. The waterfront home on Fort Charles Drive is located along one of Port Royal's canals and features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a double-level pool and a 40-foot dock.The seller is a Naples-based finance executive who purchased the 0.9-acre property for $13.5 million in 2018, according to property records. The previous mid-century home was demolished in 2023, and the new home-described as modern West Indies style-was completed this year. It was designed by architecture studio Stofft Cooney and constructed by the Williams Group, according to the listing.The gated home comes furnished, with interiors by the Phoebe Howard, including custom drapery and cabinetry, according to the listing. The interior includes three offices, a loft area with a bar for entertaining and a kitchen with two islands.An open floor plan and glass sliding doors extend the kitchen, dining and living areas to the outdoors, where there are multiple covered verandas with seating and dining areas. The verandas overlook an elevated mosaic-tiled spa that spills into the pool facing the water, with firepits and lounge areas beside the pool.The property is located on Morgan's Cove, the deepest water in Port Royal, according to listing agent Tim Savage of Gulf Coast International Properties, who listed the home Friday. It's also located just one block from the beach, where the new Port Royal Club is being built, he said.The sellers own another home in Port Royal, which they purchased in 2021 for $13.2 million, according to property records.“They decided they're happy where they are,” said Savage.“It's a fully custom home. It was not built on spec so the level of finishes is spectacular.”Port Royal is a wealthy enclave in Naples, where the median home value is more than $15 million, according to Zillow estimates. In fact, the neighborhood is home to the most expensive listing in America: a 10-acre estate built by the late financier John Donahue that hit the market for $295 million in February. There is also a 1.5-acre piece of beachfront, asking $63 million.Not too far from this home, a similar new-build that came on the market last week is asking just under $45 million, while other nearby homes are asking closer to $20 million.'*About Gulf Coast International Properties®Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact:Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or ...*Reference: Mansion Global 12.10.2024# # #END

