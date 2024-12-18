Pillar To Post Welcomes Becky Beyer As VP Of Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Real Estate Marketing Veteran Brings Strategic Expertise to Support Franchise Growth, Strengthening Executive Model

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post , North America's leading home inspection franchise, is pleased to announce the addition of Becky Beyer as the new Vice President of Marketing. Beyer brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, particularly within the industry, to her new role, which will help strengthen the brand's commitment to its executive-driven franchise model.

Beyer's key role at Pillar to Post will be to help support executive model franchise business owners and to encourage their growth within the system. She joins the brand after an impressive tenure at Anywhere Real Estate (formerly Realogy), where she served as Vice President of Marketing. She previously worked with Greyhound Bus Lines in marketing and communications before transitioning to CENTURY 21 Real Estate, a global brand. At CENTURY 21, Beyer began her career working directly with Brokers and Agents to develop marketing strategies at the local level and across major U.S. markets. Additionally, she collaborated across brands like ERA and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, gaining valuable insight into franchise operations across multiple sectors.

“Becky Beyer's leadership will empower franchise owners to scale and strengthen Pillar To Post's presence nationwide.”

"I'm excited to join Pillar To Post at such a pivotal time for the brand," said Beyer . "I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to not only elevate the Pillar To Post brand but also provide our franchise business owners with the tools and strategies they need to thrive."

Pillar To Post has maintained its leadership position in the home services category by offering a comprehensive support system for franchise business owners, driven by the Executive Model that fosters consistent growth. Beyer's role will be instrumental in helping support franchise business owners who are eager to scale their business.

"We are thrilled to have Becky Beyer join the Pillar To Post leadership team," said Charles Furlough, President and CEO of Pillar To Post . "We're excited to see how her leadership will further empower our franchise business owners and not only build relationships in new markets for us, but also strengthen our relationships in existing local markets."

Unlike many brands in the home services sector, Pillar To Post's Executive Model is designed for owners who want to manage a scalable business without being involved in day-to-day operations. This model allows franchise business owners to build a business by hiring and leading a team rather than performing the actual home inspections themselves. Pillar To Post has structured its franchise offering around operational efficiency and business growth, enabling owners to focus on managing their business, achieving scalability, and reaping potentially high rewards.

Pillar To Post's Executive Model continues to gain traction among those looking to invest in a lower-cost, high-reward business in the booming home services sector. With Beyer in a new leadership role, the brand will continue to set itself apart by offering franchise owners a clear path to growth, built around systems that provide both operational freedom and profitability.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Pillar To Post, please visit

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in

North America

with home offices in

Toronto

and

Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. For further information, please visit

.

