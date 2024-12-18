Stocks In Play

Date
12/18/2024 10:10:08 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/18/2024 - 9:55 AM EST - CWB financial Group : Today announced financial performance for the year ended October 31, 2024, with annual common shareholders' net income of $268 million, diluted earnings per common share (EPS) of $2.76 and adjusted EPS of $3.01. CWB Financial Group
shares T are trading up $0.27 at $57.37.
