Qatar sees significant growth in POS, e-commerce transactions in November

(MENAFN) Point of sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions in Qatar experienced notable growth in November, according to data from the Qatar Central (QCB).



POS transactions were valued at QR7.90 billion in November 2024, compared to QR7.21 billion in the same month last year and QR6.84 billion in November 2022, marking an increase of 10 percent and 16 percent, respectively.



The volume of POS transactions reached 38.30 million in November 2024, up from 31.60 million in November 2023 and 30.01 million in November 2022, reflecting a 21 percent and 27 percent growth year-on-year.



The number of POS devices in Qatar also saw an increase, totaling 75,755 in November 2024, compared to 69,128 in November 2023 and 63,821 in November 2022.



POS solutions offer secure, innovative, and efficient payment processing, supporting a wide range of services such as contactless card payments, e-wallets, mobile POS (mPOS), QR code scanning, and online billing and settlement.



In terms of card usage, the number of active debit cards stood at 2,422,131 in November 2024, while credit cards and prepaid cards totaled 754,839 and 759,962, respectively.

