Parliament Endorses Law On State Register Of Military Personnel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law on the creation of a unified register of military personnel, which provides for electronic identifiers of the military.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos faction, announced this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

A total of 254 MPs voted in favor of the relevant legislative initiative, No.12066,“On Amendments to the Law 'On Military Duty and Military Service' on the Establishment and Functioning of the Unified State Register of Military Personnel and Other Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Procedure for Maintaining Military Records.”

The law establishes a unified database of service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and service members of the State Special Transport Service.

The document defines the Unified State Register of Military Personnel as an information and communication system designed to ensure the collection, storage, accumulation, updating, accounting, processing, protection, depersonalization, and guarantee of the uniqueness of records of data on service members.

It provides for the automatic assignment of a single unique electronic identifier for the unambiguous identification of military personnel, which then can be used in information and communication systems, particularly on the state web portal of electronic public services in the field of national security and defense.

The registry will contain the following data on military personnel: surname, full name, patronymic, gender, date of birth, digitized face image, and taxpayer registration number.

The following information will also be stored: a unique record number in the Unified State Demographic Register (if available), marital status and information about family members, and information about issued military registration documents.

At the same time, the law provides for the introduction of Military ID for data exchange without using personal data of military personnel.

In addition, the document outlines the process for integrating data between the Electronic Healthcare System and the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists. This integration enables the obtaining of medical examination results, which are used to assess an individual's fitness for military service.

The data will be stored in the register for a period of 75 years from the date of death of the serviceperson.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 20, the Verkhovna Rada passed the first reading of a bill on the creation and functioning of the Unified State Register of Military Personnel.