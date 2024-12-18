UN official sees potential for expanded aid in Syria after talks with new leaders

(MENAFN) A United Nations official visiting Damascus on Tuesday stated that there is potential for the "ambitious scaling-up" of humanitarian aid after the country’s new leaders assured the UN of unrestricted access for aid operations.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier expressed his appreciation for the "caretaker government's commitment to protect civilians" and humanitarian workers.



"I also welcome their agreement to grant full humanitarian access through all border crossings; simplify the bureaucracy surrounding permits and visas for humanitarian staff; ensure the continuity of essential government services, including health and education; and engage in genuine and practical dialogue with the broader humanitarian community," Guterres said in a statement on Monday.



To further these efforts, Guterres sent the UN’s humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, to Damascus for talks on Monday with Abu Mohammed Al Jolani and interim premier Mohammed Al Bashir.



Al Jolani, now known by his real name Ahmed Al Sharaa, is the leader of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), which led the rapid offensive that ousted President Bashar Al Assad.

